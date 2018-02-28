After the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012, Dick’s Sporting Goods said they were taking a stand — they removed assault-style weapons from their chain of stores.

But a year later, the company developed and opened a chain of stores called Field & Stream, which focused on hunting and fishing. Assault-style weapons were sold in its 35 stores, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times.

On Wednesday morning, Ed Stack, the CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods announced on ABC’s Good Morning America that they would eliminate the sale of these type of guns permanently from all of its stores.

“Based on what’s happened, and looking at those kids and those parents, it moved us all unimaginably,” Stack told George Stephanopoulos Good Morning America. “To think about the loss and the grief that those kids and those parents had, we said, ‘We need to do something and we’re taking these guns out of all of our stores permanently.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

When Stephanopoulos asked if he would ever bring them back, Stack said, “Never.”

His decision was based in part from the response of the children and families who have been speaking out since a gunman entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14 and killed 17 people.

The alleged shooter, Nikolas Cruz, 19, purchased a shotgun from Dick’s Sporting Goods in 2017, Stacks said.

“It was not the gun nor type of gun that he used in the shooting,” Stacks said. “When that happened, we realized, we did everything by the book, everything the law required and he was still able to buy a gun.”

RELATED VIDEO: Florida School Shooting Survivor, David Hogg, Speaks Out

Additionally, the sporting goods store will no longer sell firearms to anyone under 21 years of age and will no longer sell high-capacity magazines, according to a press release from the retailer.

Stack said the company is prepared for any backlash it might get, but he points to the brave survivors and victims of the Parkland shooting as inspiration for the company’s decision.

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

“We know that this isn’t going to make everyone happy, but when we take a look at what those kids and the parents and the heroes in the school of what they did. Our view was if the kids can be brave enough to organize like this, we can be brave enough to take these out of here,” he said.