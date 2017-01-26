Detroit Father Shot Dead Right After Dropping His Son Off at Elementary School

A 28-year-old father was shot dead at a Detroit elementary school Wednesday morning soon after dropping off his son, police said. Investigators are now asking the public’s help in seeking the suspected killer.

The victim, who the Wayne County Medical Examiner identified as Keenan Beard, was shot and killed outside Mark Twain Elementary, police announced at a news conference.

Police say Beard drove his son to school and was killed in his SUV shortly after the boy left the vehicle, about 7:50 a.m. He was inside the building when his father was shot and did not witness the killing.

Police believe the victim and his alleged killer were acquaintances, Detroit Police Chief James Craig told reporters outside the school Wednesday.

The suspect allegedly shot Beard from the backseat of his SUV, which Beard was driving.

“We are going to do everything we can. We’re confident that we’re going to bring some closure to this,” Craig said, calling the incident “very disturbing.”

Speaking to the Detroit Free Press, Latrice Lee said her son is in the same class as the victim’s son and that she pulled her child out of school that day after hearing what happened.

“I just can’t believe that someone would do this at a school, where there’s plenty of kids,” she said, adding that the bullet “could have [gone] somewhere else.”

Police described the gunman as wearing an orange hoodie, 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. Anyone with information is urged to call the Detroit police tip line at 313-267-4600.