Desperate Parents Search for Missing Children After Manchester Attack: ‘It’s the Most Horrible Feeling Ever ‘

Desperate parents made appeals over traditional and social media to help find missing loved ones after the terrorist attack that killed 22 people and injured at least 59 at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in the U.K. Monday night.

Friends of those who were in Manchester Arena, many of whom were children and teenagers, circulated pictures on social media in a bid to reunite them with their families. The injured have been taken to area hospitals.

Dawn Finnigan sent out several tweets through the night as she searched for news of Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, who have not been in touch with family members since an explosion at about 10:33 p.m., near the ticket office outside the arena.

“There is still no news on Chloe and Liam,” Finnigan wrote, adding that family members had been in touch with police.

— Dawn Finnigan (@Dawn_DHR) May 23, 2017

Others, like Stuart Aspinall, 25, asked for news of his friend Martyn Hett, whom he was separated from towards the end of the concert at one of Britain’s biggest indoor arenas. “He has the biggest Deirdre Barlow tattoo on his [calf], ever, so you really can’t miss him. I just want to find out that he’s safe somewhere,” he wrote on Facebook.

An 8-year-old girl is among the missing. Saffie Rose Roussos was with her older sister Ashlee Bromwich and mother Lisa Roussos, from Leyland, Lancashire. Reports said they are both Ashlee and Lisa are in separate hospitals being treated for injuries, but there has been no news of Saffie, and friends have posted appeals online, including one saying “still missing.”

On television and radio, Charlotte Campbell said she was desperately searching for news of her 15-year-old daughter, Olivia, whom she had not spoken to since she left home for the concert. Olivia’s friend Adam was found and was in the hospital, Campbell told the BBC. She said on Good Morning Britain, on ITV, that she “can’t get through to [Olivia]. I’ve called the hospitals, I’ve called all the places, the hotels where people say that children have been taken.”

“I’ve called the police. There’s no news, I’ve just got to wait. I’m waiting at home just in case she turns up here,” Camobell added.

Campbell told CNN, “It’s the most horrible feeling ever to know that your daughter’s there. You can’t find her. You don’t know if she’s dead or alive, and I don’t know how people can do this to innocent children.”

There was also an appeal from a student looking for her parents. Alex Klis used Facebook to circulate news that her mother and father, Angelika and Marcin Klis, have not been seen since the concert, and she posted a picture of them taken on Monday evening in the clothes they were wearing for the concert.

Klis wrote, “If anyone comes across my parents please please let me know as they’ve been missing ever since the attack.”

Police believe the attack was carried out by a lone suspect carrying a bomb who died, Chief Constable Ian Hopkins has said.

In the immediate aftermath of the devastation, hotels like the nearby Holiday Inn served as a meeting place for dozens of youngsters who had got separated from their guardians or parents.

Taxi drivers also gave free rides home to those stuck as the city closed down.