Colo. Man Accused of Murdering Wife Not Long After His Alleged Mistress Told Her of Tinder Affair

A Denver woman who was killed in 2015 had learned on the day she died that her husband was allegedly having an affair with a woman he’d met on the dating app Tinder, according to court documents unsealed Monday.

Robert Feldman, 53, was arrested on Feb. 13 and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 45-year-old wife, Stacy Feldman, court records show, PEOPLE confirms.

The medical examiner had originally classified the cause and manner of Stacy’s death as “undetermined,” so it remained a mystery for nearly three years.

A mother of two, Stacy had served as president of the parent-teacher organization at her children’s elementary school in Denver and worked for a non-profit, local TV station KUSA reports.

At the time of Stacy’s death, on March 1, 2015, Robert allegedly told authorities that he came home and found her unresponsive in the bathtub with the water still running, the Denver Post reports.

He allegedly said he believed Stacy died as a result of eating edible marijuana the night before, according to local station KMGH.

But on Monday, new details of Stacy’s death and Robert’s suspected involvement emerged when his eight-page arrest affidavit was unsealed.

The affidavit, which was obtained by PEOPLE, reveals prosecutors believe he strangled or suffocated his wife after she learned he was allegedly having an affair.

Among other details, the documents show Stacy had no signs of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in her system when she died.

Robert went on to collect a $750,000 insurance policy on Stacy, which he took out in 2010, according to the affidavit.

Court documents state that investigators first learned of the life insurance money about three months after Stacy died.

Robert Feldman

Around that same time, they learned of Robert’s suspected affair, according to the affidavit: In June 2015, a woman called Metro Denver Crime Stoppers to report that she had told Stacy she was Robert’s alleged mistress just before Stacy was found dead.

The woman alleged she had met Robert in February 2015 on Tinder and that they had gone on dates and had sex at least once. Robert had told her he was divorced but the woman didn’t believe him and took to Google to find out whether he was married, she claimed.

The woman said she emailed Stacy the morning she was found dead, asking her if she and Robert were divorced and then telling her about the alleged affair.

According to the woman, Stacy told her that Robert had allegedly cheated on her before “and that she was ‘done with him,’ ” the affidavit states.

During their investigation, authorities learned Robert was uncooperative with police and firefighters at the scene where Stacy was found dead and said he did not want an autopsy performed, according to the arrest affidavit.

Perhaps most consequentially, however, was what happened last fall.

The arrest affidavit shows that in October, authorities asked a nationally-recognized doctor who specializes in domestic violence-related strangulation and suffocation injuries to review Stacy’s injuries.

In December, the doctor reported that he believed Stacy died as a result of strangulation or suffocation and that her injuries were the result of “an assault, which included blunt force trauma, strangulation and suffocation,” the affidavit states.

He ruled the death a homicide.

Robert was arrested two months later and is being held in Denver without bail until his next court appearance. He has not entered a plea.

Calls to his attorney for comment were not immediately returned on Tuesday.