Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of 8-Year-Old Texas Girl Who Had ‘Infectious Smile’

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering an 8-year-old girl after the car she was riding in got into a car crash, PEOPLE confirms.

Jacobe Payton is charged with the murder of De’Maree Atkins, according to the Houston Police Department’s Twitter page. The department has asked media outlets to refrain from publishing Payton’s mug shot, citing an ongoing investigation.

According to a statement from the Houston Police Department issued soon after the shooting, De’Maree was asleep in the backseat of her mother’s Honda Accord when it was struck by a speeding car — described as a white Pontiac — shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Police allege that the Pontiac was traveling at a high-rate of speed alongside another vehicle, described only as a dark, four-door sedan. Both of those cars allegedly fled the scene, but then a third vehicle pulled up behind the Honda carrying the little girl.

“At some point after the crash, an unknown person opened fire on the Honda, striking De’Maree,” the statement, issued before Payton’s arrest, read. “Paramedics transported the girl to the hospital where she died of her injuries.”

Her mother, Latoyia Thomas, was not injured in the shooting.

PEOPLE could not reach Thomas for comment Thursday.

Payton has yet to enter a plea to the charge against him. It was unclear Thursday if he had a lawyer.

The family has established a GoFundMe campaign to help fund De’Maree’s funeral, which had raised more than $23,000 at press time.

“This senseless act has left De’Maree’s family with a…void left by her infectious smile and fullness of life,” the page reads.

Homicide detectives are still interest in speaking to anyone who may have any information about the fatal shooting contact them at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.