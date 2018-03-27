Fla. Man Kills Wife, Her Sister and Himself — as Kids Run Past their Bodies to Escape

A 44-year old Florida man fatally shot his wife, her sister and himself, leaving four children to run past their dead bodies to flee the home.

According to the Delray Beach Police Department, 44-year-old Julien Techeler Rosemberg used a semiautomatic handgun to shoot his wife and her sister on Sunday morning. Then, cops say, he walked out to the home’s backyard and shot himself in the head.

Police received a 911 call just before 6 a.m. that reported gunfire at the residence. When they arrived, they found the bodies of Pierrena Rosemberg, 43, and her sister, Lourdine Cazeau, 41. They had both been shot multiple times, and were pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the shooting, the Rosemburgs’ four children were in the home. The kids, ages 5 to 14, were uninjured. To escape the gunfire, they ran past the dead bodies of their mother and aunt.

