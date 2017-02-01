People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Crime

Inmates Take Guards Hostage at Delaware Prison

By @GregHanlon and @hgsokmensuer

Posted on

Vaughn Correctional Center 
Suchat Pederson/The Wilmington News-Journal/AP

Guards were taken hostage by inmates Wednesday at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Delaware, a Correctional Officers Association of Delaware official tells PEOPLE.

It was not immediately clear how many guards were taken hostage.

In a press release, the Department of Corrections said DOC response teams and the Delaware State Police are on the scene.

All state prisons are currently on lockdown, according to the Associated Press.

The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center houses 2,500 inmates, including maximum security inmates, according to the Delaware Department of Corrections website. The prison carries out executions and houses inmates on death row.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.