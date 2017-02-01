Inmates Take Guards Hostage at Delaware Prison

Guards were taken hostage by inmates Wednesday at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Delaware, a Correctional Officers Association of Delaware official tells PEOPLE.

It was not immediately clear how many guards were taken hostage.

In a press release, the Department of Corrections said DOC response teams and the Delaware State Police are on the scene.

All state prisons are currently on lockdown, according to the Associated Press.

The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center houses 2,500 inmates, including maximum security inmates, according to the Delaware Department of Corrections website. The prison carries out executions and houses inmates on death row.

