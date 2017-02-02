Delaware Prison Employee Who Died in Inmate Hostage Siege Identified

A long standoff at a Delaware prison in which inmates took guards hostage ended in tragedy on Thursday when a guard was found dead in the facility, PEOPLE confirms.

Sgt. Steven Floyd, a 16-year-veteran, was one of four people taken hostage Wednesday morning in a building at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Delaware, officials announced at a Thursday news conference. When authorities raided the building just after 5 a.m. Thursday, Floyd was unresponsive and was pronounced dead minutes later.

Inmates took the four hostages using sharp instruments, authorities said at the news conference.

Of the four hostages, two — Floyd and a female prison employee — were held overnight, authorities said. The female hostage was safely rescued after authorities entered the building, and she had even been shielded by some inmates.

Robert Coupe, Commissioner of the Department of Correction, could not comment on how Floyd was killed, citing an upcoming autopsy.

He said there were 120 inmates in the building at the time, all of whom are considered suspects in both Floyd’s death and the hostage situation in general.

Coupe said authorities are not sure of motive, but on Wednesday, The News Journal received two phone calls from inside the facility, with an inmate allegedly saying that President Donald Trump‘s administration will do harm to “the institution,” according to the publication.

“We got demands that you need to pay attention to, that you need to listen to,” the man allegedly said in one phone call, the paper reported.

The man allegedly demanded better treatment from the corrections officers as well as better rehabilitation and education programs. He also said inmates demand to know how tax dollars are being allocated to the prison, the paper reports.

Coupe said authorities are investigating how the takeover occurred.

“Right now what we’re going through is processing the crime scene, which is that entire building. Going cell by cell collecting evidence,” he said.

He added, “Prisons are very dangerous. Our officers train, our officers work together, [they’re] very professional, but it’s very dangerous.”

Delaware Gov. John Carney called the incident a “long and agonizing situation.”

“Our priority now will be to determine what happened and how this happened,” he continued in a statement. “We will hold accountable anyone who was responsible. And we will make whatever changes are necessary to ensure nothing like it ever happens again.”

The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center is the state’s largest correctional facility for men, housing 2,500 inmates, including maximum security inmates, according to the Delaware Department of Corrections website.

The prison carries out executions and houses inmates on death row.

