The Disturbing Case of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Who Murdered Her Munchausen-by-Proxy Mom

Gypsy Rose Speaks Out About Sentence

In 2016, Gypsy Rose's case was the subject of an HBO documentary Mommy, Dead and Dearest.

In an interview with Dr. Phil McGraw, Gypsy Rose said she believes her sentence was too harsh. In the two-part episode, Dr. Phil McGraw asks Gypsy Rose, "Should you be in this prison?"

She replies, "To be honest, I have complicated feelings about that, and adds, "I believe firmly that, no matter what, murder is not okay. But at the same time I don’t believe I deserve as many years as I got."