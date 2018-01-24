Ariz. Man Allegedly Kept Decapitated Head in Bucket

A 52-year-old homeless man faces multiple charges in Arizona after authorities allegedly found a human head in a bucket at his desert campsite west of Phoenix, PEOPLE confirms.

The criminal complaint against Matthew David Hall states that detectives investigating the disappearance of Daniel Lucas recently discovered the Lucas’s severely decomposed remains inside a pickup camper Lucas owns. Lucas’ vehicle was parked at a camping area in Aguila.

The complaint, obtained by PEOPLE, alleges that autopsy results show Lucas, 73, committed suicide sometime in July.

Authorities questioned Hall, who allegedly had set up camp nearby. The complaint states that Hall allegedly provided conflicting accounts of how the severed head ended up in his possession, which raised red flags for investigators.

He allegedly told police initially that he found Lucas’ lifeless body in the desert nearby after the 73-year-old fatally shot himself.

But Hall allegedly changed his story, telling investigators he broke into Lucas’ camper six months earlier, using a rock or hammer to break one of the windows.

Inside, Hall allegedly found Lucas dead with a handgun in his hands, it is alleged in the complaint.

Hall allegedly told cops he took that gun along with a rifle he found in Lucas’ camper.

He allegedly told investigators he also left with Lucas’s head, which he placed in a bucket he kept at his campsite.

The complaint does not mention why Hall allegedly collected the head.

Hall has been charged with burglary and abandonment or concealment of dead body parts.

He is being held on $5,000 bond but has not entered a plea to the charges he faces.

Information on his lawyer wasn’t immediately available.