Members of ‘Death Metal’ Band Decapitated Accused of Kidnapping Female Concertgoer After Show

Four members of a Polish “death metal” band have been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a woman after an August concert in Spokane, Washington, PEOPLE confirms.

Michal M. Lysejko, 27, Waclaw J. Kieltyka, 35, Rafal T. Piotrowski, 31, and 30-year-old Hubert E. Wiecek, who are members of the band Decapitated, were taken into custody Saturday morning.

The alleged incident took place on September 1 just before 2 a.m. after the band performed at The Pin, Spokane Police Department Cpl. Teresa Fuller tells PEOPLE.

Fuller says the woman, who was a concertgoer, contacted the police.

Additional charges may be pending, Fuller says.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested the band members just after midnight September 9. The band had been performing at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California.

“Our personnel were asked to assist Spokane in arresting four suspects with warrants for kidnapping out of Spokane,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Juanita Navarro tells PEOPLE.

(It was not immediately clear why the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department was in Santa Ana, which is in Orange County.)

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Navarro says the four Polish nationals are currently being held in Men’s Central Jail on no bail in downtown Los Angeles.

The band members are awaiting extradition back to Spokane, defense attorney Steve Graham tells PEOPLE.

• PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: 35 Real Cases That Inspired the ShowLaw & Order is on sale now.

Graham told the Spokesman-Review that his clients are innocent. “There was another side to this,” he said. “We have witnesses that can testify to the fact that the accuser came to visit the band of her own free will and left on good terms,” he said.

Graham said the band members won’t fight extradition.

The band, which has 55,000 followers on Instagram, has been touring to promote its latest album, Anticult. “Death metal” is an extreme subgenre of heavy metal.