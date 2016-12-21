Deadly Mexico Fireworks Explosion Kills at Least 29 People: ‘Everything Was Catching Fire’

Investigators are trying to determine what set off a chain-reaction explosion at Mexico’s largest fireworks market on Tuesday, killing at least 29 people and injuring dozens more, reports say.

The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. at the popular San Pablito Market in Mexico State’s Tultepec, NBC News reports. Mexico State Governor Eruviel Ávila Villegas put the death toll at 29 on Tuesday, according to NBC.

“Everything was catching fire. Everything was exploding,” one survivor told the Associated Press. “The stones were flying, pieces of brick, everything was flying.”

Officials told the AP that 72 people were being treated for injuries after the explosion, with some suffering burns on over 90 percent of their bodies. Ten children were among the hospitalized, the AP reports.

Cesar Ornelas told the AP he was shopping at the market with his 15-year-old son when he heard the first explosion. He fell to the ground and his son ultimately had to drag him out of the market.

“We didn’t look back,” he said. Ornelas suffered light burns and a bruised abdomen.

Although authorities have yet to determine the cause of the explosion, Villegas vowed, “We are going to identify who is responsible,” according to the AP.

Video of the scene captured by a passing driver showed a large cloud of smoke, multiple ambulances and workers attempting to put out small fires.

This is not the first time the well-known market in Mexico has experienced such an explosion. In both 2005 and 2006, major explosions took place at the San Pablito market, according to the New York Times. No one was injured in those two incidents, but the explosion left vendor stalls damaged.