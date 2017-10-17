Body of Missing 6-Year-Old with Autism Is Found in Dumpster as Relative Taken Into Custody

The slain body of a missing 6-year-old Washington boy was found in a dumpster early Tuesday morning, and the victim’s 19-year-old male relative is in police custody, PEOPLE confirms.

Dayvid Pakko, who had mild autism, stayed home sick from school on Monday. His mother went to work and he was left under the supervision of an unidentified adult.

Pakko was reportedly last seen in his home at 2:30 p.m. and was reported missing to police at 5 p.m. Monday evening, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Shari Ireton tells PEOPLE.

About 50 search and rescue personnel and more than 200 local volunteers searched for Pakko throughout the night, Ireton tells PEOPLE, describing the support from the community as “pretty amazing.” The victim’s body was discovered just before 2 a.m. in a dumpster just across the parking lot from Pakko’s apartment complex.

Pakko’s body has not yet had a complete medical examination to determine specifics of the homicide, but Ireton tells PEOPLE authorities are sure his death was a homicide.

A 19-year-old male relative of Pakko is currently being questioned in police custody, Ireton says, but the relative has not been arrested. He is currently being cooperative with police questioning.

There are currently no other suspects in the investigation, Ireton says.