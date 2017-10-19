Teen Allegedly Confesses to Drowning 6-Year-Old Nephew with Autism in Bathtub

The teen uncle of a 6-year-old Washington boy found dead in a dumpster Tuesday allegedly confessed to drowning him in a bathtub, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Andrew Henckel, 19, of Kerrville, Texas, allegedly told police during questioning that he was visiting his relatives in Lynnwood, Washington, and had been left to care for nephew Dayvid Pakko at the boy’s apartment between 2 and 3 p.m. Tuesday.

“Henkel admitted, during that time, to filling a bathtub with water with the intention of drowning and killing Dayvid. Henckel admitted to calling Dayvid to the bathroom, picking him up and placing him face down in the water, and holding Dayvid’s head underneath the water while Dayvid struggled for approximately 30 seconds before becoming still,” the probable cause documents state.

The documents allege that Henckel, when asked by authorities why he submerged the head of his nephew, said he did so to “kill him.”

According to Henckel’s alleged confession, his nephew, who had autism, began “thrashing his feet.” At that point, Henckel allegedly used his knees to hold down the child’s calves.

Once the boy was dead, Henckel allegedly said he left his body in the bathtub facedown for approximately six minutes. He then allegedly pulled the plug to drain the water while finding dry clothes to change into. Henckel then allegedly went to his nephew’s room, took the blanket off his bed and wrapped the boy’s body in it.

Henckel allegedly said that he used a cardboard box found in the home to carry Dayvid’s body outside to the dumpster. He then went back inside and reclined on the couch, waiting for the child’s family to return home, according to the documents.

It adds that Henckel allegedly has some form of autism, but says he has never been formally diagnosed and doesn’t take medication.

Speaking to Q13FOX, Henckel’s father said his son had just met Dayvid for the first time on the trip.

“They’re both autistic,” Randy Henckel said told the station. “And my daughter told me they both connected very naturally. That’s what I was told. I’ve been talking with them every day since, during the week that he’s been there, and there were zero problems.”

“My grandson’s been murdered,” Randy Henckel continued. “My autistic son, who would never hurt a fly, has been sequestered since last night by the police. Apparently, they evoked a confession from him. He had no lawyer present. No family present.”

It is unclear at this time whether Henckel has an attorney or has entered a plea. His family could not be reached for comment by PEOPLE.