Internal Investigators Claim Mom's Allegation that Daycare Waxed Toddler's Eyebrows is 'Unsubstantiated'

The organization that runs the daycare center at which a mom alleged her 2-year-old daughter had her eyebrows waxed without her permission says an internal investigation showed the claim to be “unsubstantiated.”

On Feb. 1, Alyssa Salgado, 19, of Kennewick, Washington, took to Facebook to express her outrage that workers at the daycare center her 2-year-old daughter attends had allegedly waxed the child’s brows.

“I saw a red mark in between her eyebrows,” Salgado wrote. “I think it’s a scratch but as soon as a get home I get a closer look these WOMEN decided to WAX MY DAUGHTERS uni brow.”

“THEY HAD NO RIGHT TO TOUCH MY DAUGHTER AT ALL,” her post continued.

In a media statement dated Feb. 7, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties said that it had completed its “internal fact-finding” after receiving two complaints at the childcare center it operates for the Pasco School District at Columbia Basin College (CBC), where Salgado attends high school and sends her child to daycare.

“After conducting staff interviews, reviewing documentation and inspecting the physical environment, the Boys & Girls Club has found these accusations to be unsubstantiated,” the statement reads.

“The Washington State Department of Early Learning (the licensing agency for childcare centers) continues to investigate the complaint with the full support and cooperation of the Boys & Girls Clubs.”

The results of the Boys & Girls Clubs internal fact-finding have been submitted to the state investigation team for consideration in its report, the statement continues.

Salgado dismissed the organization’s findings, saying she wants whoever allegedly waxed her daughter’s eyebrows to “take responsibility for it,” she tells PEOPLE.

“I just want justice for my daughter. I want the person who did this to apologize to my daughter for what they did to her. I don’t want this to happen again to her or to anybody else.

“They had no right to change my daughter,” she says. “She looked beautiful the way she was. It was painful for her.”

Salgado has taken her children out of the center for now.

Calls for comment from the DEL were not immediately returned.