Daughters of Slain Texas Women Found, Person of Interest Caught by Police

Two sisters who were reported missing in Texas after their mother was found slain in their home have been found.

Round Rock, Texas, police Chief Allen Banks shared the news Wednesday evening in an exuberant tweet, writing that Terry Miles, the alleged abductor, was in custody.

“CAUGHT!!! Terry Allen Miles was caught in Colorado without incident. The girls are SAFE!!! Thank God!!” he wrote.

Siblings Lilianais Griffith, 14, and Luluvioletta Bandera-magret, 7, were reported missing after their mother was found dead under “suspicious” circumstances on Sunday, a police spokesperson told PEOPLE.

Police believed the girls were with 44-year-old Miles, who was living with the girls and their mother, the spokesperson said. An AMBER Alert was promptly issued.

According to the Associated Press, photos from a store in Trinidad, Colorado, on Dec. 30 appeared to show Miles, who has been wanted for questioning in the death of the girls’ mother, Tonya Bates, 44.

The sighting prompted a second AMBER Alert issued in Colorado.

Terry Miles The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

On Saturday, police responded to a welfare check at the girls’ home but the home appeared to be empty, Chief Allen Banks said at a press conference on Monday. The following day, authorities returned to the home, where upon entering they discovered the body of Tonya Bates, 44. Miles and Bates were roommates.

During their investigation, police learned that Bates’ two daughters and Miles were missing. A cause of death for Bates has not be released, pending an autopsy.

No charges have been filed, according to the AP.