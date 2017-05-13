Daughter Living at Home Allegedly Killed Her Father After Her Parents Tried to Evict Her

A 31-year-old woman was accused in the Tuesday shooting death of her 66-year-old father in South Carolina.

Brittany Simpson, who was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, was denied bond on Thursday, according to WCBD News 2.

The murder suspect had been staying at her parents’ house without paying rent, according to court reports obtained by The Post and Courier, though she had allegedly helped cover the utility costs until March, when her mother allegedly sought her eviction.

Simpson had allegedly first implicated an intruder in father Robert Simpson’s shooting death, which allegedly occurred early Tuesday, until Mount Pleasant police said they found her clothes and a gun submerged in a creek, according to The Post and Courier.

The suspect’s attorney, David Aylor, could not comment to PEOPLE on whether Simpson has been speaking with her family, nor her eviction notices by her family. This is her “first run-in with the law,” he said.

“The only thing that I can confirm is that Brittany was currently on disability and was not working,” Aylor told PEOPLE. “Though she wasn’t currently working, she was still a pretty active person in regards to recreational activities and things like that, her disability wasn’t hampering her from that.

In Brooke Simpson’s alleged 911 call, which she placed shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday, Brittany had said, “Someone just came in the back door. Someone just came right in.”

According to The Post and Courier, Brittany’s sister Brooke reportedly questioned how she knew what happened to their father, and police claimed Brittany later confessed to carrying out the crime herself.

Brooke reportedly told officers she did not know of anyone who would want to hurt her father, but that Brittany had been given a 24-hour notice to leave the home by that day, according to the court reports cited by Live 5 News.

The victim was still alive when officers arrived and one of them kicked in the master bedroom door to help him, according to supplemental reports released by Mount Pleasant police. Firefighters were sent in and began providing medical care but Simpson died, the reports said.

The suspect attended the University of Miami and the College of Charleston and “was very well liked in both of those communities,” Aylor tells PEOPLE.

“Obviously, it’s a tragic situation for this family as a whole,” he said. “She’s taking it day by day, as we will the case, to determine what our next steps are and how the case will proceed.”

The Mount Pleasant police were unable to comment to PEOPLE about the case.