Suspect in Unrelated Rape Is Person of Interest in Case of Presumed-Dead Mich. Woman Who Disappeared in December

A suspect in an unrelated rape case is a person of interest in the December disappearance of Michigan woman Danielle Stislicki — and police are searching the park in which the man allegedly raped another woman, according to the Farmington Hills Police Department.

Stislicki, 28, hasn’t been seen since she left her office in Southfield the night of Dec. 2. She was supposed to stop home before meeting a friend for dinner, but never showed up to the dinner.

According to a press release from the Farmington Hills Police Department, police believe Stislicki is dead.

Click on Detroit reports that the FBI, Farmington Hills police, Livonia police and Michigan State police are involved in Wednesday’s search. Cadaver dogs are also being used, and police are asking those in the area to be watchful for signs of human remains.

A post on Livonia Police Department’s website gave notice of street closures due to the search.

According to CBS Detroit, today’s search is at a park where Floyd Galloway Jr., the person of interest in the case, is accused of trying to rape a female jogger last September.

Galloway allegedly attacked a female jogger on the Hines Park bicycle path two months prior to Stislicki’s disappearance, the Detroit Free Press reports. The jogger was reportedly grabbed her from behind before her assailant began dragging her into the woods. She allegedly struggled as the man told her he wanted to have sex.

The jogger was able to fight him off and call police with a passing motorist’s phone while the suspect fled, according to CBS.

Galloway was charged with attempted rape in June, CBS reports.

A "Massive" search set to start at 8:30 for the remains of 28 yr-old #DanielleStislicki here along Hines Dr. I'm live on @WWJ950 at 8:30. pic.twitter.com/fGR1WQ642i — Vickie Thomas (@VickiethomasWWJ) July 19, 2017

Galloway, 30, was employed by a company contracted to provide security for MetLife, where Stislicki worked at the time of her disappearance, police told CBS.

His home was previously searched in relation to Stislicki’s disappearance, CBS reports.

“There’s no specific information that Danielle Stislicki would be here,” Farmington Hills Chief Chuck Nebus told WWJ’s Vickie Thomas. He added, “Patterns would tell us that if a person is a serial criminal, they very likely go back to a place where they’re comfortable with if they would be disposing of a body. We know from the Livonia case that their suspect was believed to be here so this would be a natural place for us to search.”

Those who know Stislicki previously told PEOPLE she isn’t the type to up and leave without notice. They described her as “friendly” and a “people person” — traits someone may have taken advantage of.

“If she would have gotten out of her car at her apartment building and if someone was there and asked her for help, she would have been that outgoing person who would give someone directions or help someone find a lost pet,” explains Holly Juip, the victim’s cousin. “It’s just heartbreaking to think about … I can’t even imagine the terror her parents must be feeling, not knowing what’s happened to her.”

Her Jeep was found the morning after she went missing, parked outside her residence in Farmington Hills. Inside the vehicle was her purse with all of her credit cards.

Jessica Hunter-Shively, who has known Stislicki since high school, says the woman she knows would never purposely disappear.

“Even if she were to just runaway, why would she leave all of her stuff behind?,” Hunter-Shively asks. “It doesn’t make sense. She’s such a family person and a people person. She’s got a big family. She was always with friends and family … she was outgoing. I hope she wasn’t too outgoing and someone snatched her up.”

According to The Detroit News, attorney John Dakmak said during a June court appearance Galloway has only a misdemeanor charge of driving while impaired on his record.

Dakmak was not immediately available for comment.

It is unclear if Galloway has entered a plea in the rape case.