A former dance teacher is facing multiple charges of statutory rape after a 14-year-old girl’s parents went to the police.

On Oct. 24, the parents of the teen notified Franklin Police officials with “disturbing information” about their daughter and a 29-year-old dance instructor, according to press release.

Franklin Police opened an investigation on Ross McCord, a former instructor at DC Dance Factory in Franklin, Tenn., shortly after.

McCord was charged with four counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, four counts of aggravated statutory rape, solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor and exploitation of a minor by electronic means. He has since been released on a $50,000 bond.

The dance studio immediately severed ties with the instructor as soon as they were informed of the allegations several weeks ago, according to The Tennessean newspaper.

“We cannot begin to express the depth of our sorrow and heartache regarding the situation,” according to a statement released by the dance studio and obtained by The Tennessean. “The DC Dance community is a strong family, and DC Dance assures our families, parents, students and alumni that it remains committed to maintaining a safe and nurturing environment for its students.”

In addition to the current charges, police officials stated they are currently investigating possible crimes committed by McCord in other jurisdictions.

“Because Ross McCord has been a teen dance instructor for the last 10 years,” police stated in its release, “Franklin Detectives are concerned that he could have other victims.”

It is currently unclear if McCord has retained an attorney who can comment on his behalf or if he has entered a plea.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Franklin Police at 615-794-2513.