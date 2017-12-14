Dallas Firefighter Charged in Crash That Killed Pregnant Teen: 'Our Grief ... Is Immeasurable'

A Dallas firefighter has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after he allegedly caused a crash last week while off duty that killed a pregnant 18-year-old woman, PEOPLE confirms.

Horace Shaw III, 45, was booked into the Dallas County Jail, where he is being held without bail. PEOPLE was unable to determine if he has retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

It was unclear Thursday if he has entered a plea to the charge against him.

According to statements obtained from police in Cedar Hill, Texas, Alyssa Pimentel was ejected from the Mazda she was driving shortly before 1 a.m on Dec. 6. Her boyfriend, a passenger in her car, was also flung from the vehicle when it was struck by Shaw’s Mercedes, according to investigators.

The police statements allege that Shaw had been “drinking at a bar in Dallas” ahead of the crash. Investigators also believe that speed was a contributing factor.

Police said Shaw’s vehicle crashed into Pimentel’s as both were traveling south along U.S. Highway 67 outside Dallas. Pimentel, of Midlothian, Texas, was pronounced dead soon after arriving at a nearby hospital.

Her boyfriend survived with a broken neck.

Additional charges are likely against Shaw, according to police.

In a statement, Dallas city officials said Shaw has been “placed on administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation.” Shaw has been a city employee since 2005.

Pimentel’s family issued their own statement, asking for privacy. Her family also said the child she was expecting was a boy to be named Josiah. (It’s unclear how far along Pimentel was in her pregnancy.)

“We are very disappointed with the fact that an individual who is tasked with saving lives is responsible for taking the lives of our family members,” reads the statement, which was obtained by TV station WFAA.

“As you can imagine, our grief right now is immeasurable. We are aware that there is an investigation into the accident and we trust that the authorities will be diligent in seeking justice for Alyssa and Baby Josiah,” the statement continues.

“We would appreciate privacy during this process and we ask the public for their prayers for our family as we grieve.”