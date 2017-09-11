9 People Dead, Including Gunman, After Texas Shooter Opens Fire at Dallas Cowboys Game Viewing Party

Nine people are dead — including the gunman — after a shooter opened fire at a Dallas Cowboys watch party Sunday night in a home in Plano, Texas, according to multiple reports.

The gunman was killed by an officer who arrived on the scene immediately after police received several calls about multiple gunshots fired, Plano Police Chief Gregory Rushin said at a press conference Monday.

The mass shooting rocked the Dallas suburb, Rushin said. “I’ve never seen anything like this in our city before,” Rushin said.

Two other unidentified victims were taken to the hospital. One of those victims was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Rushin said. The condition of the other victim is publicly unknown at this time.

Police were called to the home at about 8 p.m. after receiving several reports of gunfire, Rushin said. The officer who responded to the 911 call heard more shots fired as he approached the rear of the house.

“He saw people in the backyard who were down,” Rushin said.

When the officer entered the home, he saw several victims inside as well.

“The officer found the suspect inside and ended his shooting spree,” Rushin said.

The gunman used “multiple firearms” of “different types” in the shooting, said Rushin.

Police are not releasing the name of the shooter or the victims until next of kin can be notified. The victims were all adults.

The officer was not hurt.

Police are still investigating why the shooting took place. At the time of the press conference, Rushin would only say that the shooter “had been related to that property” and was known by people in the residence.

Rushin would not confirm questions from local reporters that the shooter was an estranged ex-husband, saying “it is still early in the investigation.”

People had gathered at the house for a cookout and then to watch the Dallas Cowboys game, Rushin said.

Residents say they are shocked that a mass shooting took place in their usually quiet neighborhood.

Neighbor Stacey Glover told the Dallas Morning News the gathering had started that afternoon and that she had seen people outside talking, laughing and grilling.

The party’s relaxed atmosphere changed dramatically at about 8 p.m., when she said she heard gun shots and an officer yelling, “Hands up!” she told the Morning News.

“My heart is still beating like a million miles per hour,” Glover said. “I know I’m not going to sleep tonight.”

Crystal Sugg, who works nearby, said she saw a man and woman arguing outside the home before the shootings, WFAA-TV reports.

When the woman went inside the home, the man followed her with a gun drawn before she heard a series of shots ring out that sounded like an automatic weapon, she told WFAA.

The officer who allegedly shot the suspect was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation, which is standard protocol, CBS DFW reports.