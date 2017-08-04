Fla. Woman Who Hired Hitman to Kill Husband Is Overheard Discussing Man’s Successful Prison Escape That Used Drone

Dalia Dippolito is serving a 16-year sentence for hiring a hit man to kill her husband in 2009 — but officials allegedly heard the Florida woman “enthusiastically discussing” a South Carolina man’s recent prison escape involving a drone, according to multiple reports.

Dippolito was heard in a jailhouse phone call discussing the recent jailbreak of Jimmy Causey, a South Carolina prisoner who escaped earlier this month using a drone and wire cutters, ABC News reports.

“He had somebody fly a drone over and drop off wire cutters and he cut wires and escaped from prison,” Dippolito is allegedly heard saying in audio obtained by ABC. “Everyone here was like pumped up when they read that.”

The man she allegedly spoke with warned her that she’d “never” be able to pull off such an escape at the Palm Beach County prison. She replied: “God, settle down.”

According to local ABC affiliate 10 News, the conversation is being used by prosecutors who oppose Dippolito’s request to be released from prison pending her appeal.

However, Dippolito’s attorney Brian Claypool told ABC that the conversation was not suspicious.

“There was nothing in this jailhouse phone call that indicates that Dalia Dippolito had any intent or plan to carry out to escape this jail,” he said.

Dippolito was convicted in June of solicitation of first-degree murder. Prosecutors said she was captured on video and audio plotting to have her husband Michael Dippolito killed. During her trial, jurors heard her telling an undercover detective she was “5,000 percent sure” she wanted her husband dead.

Dippolito has maintained that she never intended to go through with the murder-for-hire plot. And her attorneys held that officers with the Boynton Beach Police Department failed to properly investigate the situation so they could capture video footage for the TV show Cops.

No money ever changed hands between Dippolito and the undercover detective, and Michael was unharmed. Dippolito is hopeful that her conviction will be overturned on appeal, Claypool told PEOPLE last month.