Mo. Dad Allegedly Found Child Porn on Son's Phone — and Turned Him In to Police

A Missouri dad turned his son over to police after allegedly finding nude photos of a 2-year-old on the teenager’s cell phone, PEOPLE confirms.

Andrew Spensberger, 17, was arrested and charged by the St. Charles County Attorney’s Office with possession of child pornography, according to a statement from O’Fallon, Missouri, Police. He is being charged as an adult, a spokesperson for the department tells PEOPLE.

On Dec. 30, Andrew’s father, Paul, reported to police that he found the inappropriate images on the cell phone that his son uses, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

Paul Spensberger recognized the two images as depicting the private areas of a 2-year-old girl known to the family, the court document states.

According to Paul, his son admitted that he had taken the nude images “so that he could sell them to some of his classmates,” the document alleges.

Police who interviewed Andrew allege he told them he took the photographs, one of which captures his thumb, as the child slept on the floor of his bedroom.

“Andrew admitted that he took the photographs so that he could sell them to a classmate whom he believed to be a pedophile and who would be interested in young girls,” the probable cause affidavit alleges. “He planned to get at least $330 for the pictures he took.”

Andrew currently is being held on $10,000 bond in the St. Charles County jail, records show. He has not entered a plea and no attorney was named who could speak on his behalf.