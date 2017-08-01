Cruise Ship Deaths and Disappearances: A Honeymooner Vanishes Overboard and Other Mysteries

A Fatal Vacation for Mom-of-3

Some passengers on an Alaska-bound Princess Cruises ship the night of July 25 could hear a woman screaming onboard, though they initially thought it was part of a murder-mystery-themed trivia game. Then a witness found Kristy Manzanares, a 39-year-old mom-of-three (left), dead on the floor in her cabin, with a head wound and blood “spread throughout the room."

“She would not stop laughing at me,” the Utah woman’s bloodied husband, Kenneth Manzanares (right), allegedly told the witness, according to an affidavit for his arrest. (The cruise line called the incident a “domestic dispute.”) Kristy's family has since publicly mourned her as "the light of our lives — a devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend." Quickly charged with his wife's murder, Kenneth, 39, allegedly told the FBI, “My life is over.” His attorney has declined to comment to PEOPLE; he has not entered a plea.