Couple Charged with Attempted Murder After Newborn Baby Was Found Clinging to Life in Trash Can

A Louisiana couple has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after paramedics, allegedly called to treat a woman having a miscarriage, found a newborn baby in a trash can.

Thelma Kirkland, 30, and Carl Hall, 31, were arrested on Friday accused of throwing their newborn in the trash.

Police allege that the couple called 911 on Wednesday around 5:40pm claiming Kirkland was having a miscarriage. When paramedics arrived and started to treat Kirkland, they allegedly discovered the baby alive, but barely so.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, the couple waited over an hour to call for help.

The mother and the baby were taken to a local hospital, however, the baby remains on life support.

Both Hall and Kirkland were arrested and booked into Rapides Parish Detention Center. It is unclear if they have attorneys, according to the Associated Press.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.