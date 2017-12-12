A couple was charged with second-degree murder on Monday after law enforcement discovered a 51-year-old woman bludgeoned to death inside a Hawaii home, officials told local news outlets.

Stephen Brown, 23, and Hailey Dandurand, 20, were charged with second-degree murder, as well as burglary in the first degree and kidnapping. Brown’s bail was set at $1 million and Dandurand was set at $500,000, according to records obtained by PEOPLE.

On Thursday afternoon, Telma Boinville was reportedly hired to clean the two-story vacation house where her body was found by tourists arriving from Australia. Her 8-year-old daughter was discovered upstairs where she was alive but tied up, officials said.

“They tied up my daughter and they beat my wife to death with a baseball bat,” the victim’s husband Kevin Emery told Hawaii News Now on Thursday. “They won’t even let me in the house because it’s so bad.”

Police officials issued an all-points-bulletin for Boinville’s truck, which was allegedly stolen by the couple. That evening, law enforcement arrested the pair after the truck was spotted in a parking lot.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

They spent the weekend in jail and appeared before a Honolulu County judge on Monday morning. They are not expected to be arraigned or enter a plea until Wednesday, officials said. It is unclear whether they have obtained an attorney.

“At that time, the judge looks at the evidence and decides if there’s enough evidence to continue to pursue the case,” said Brooks Baehr, spokesman for the Department of Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney.

He added that the case could go in front of a Grand Jury before Wednesday. The option is sometimes used to protect minors and sexual assault victims.

“There’s an 8-year-old witness,” Baehr said. “[The Grand Jury] prevents a person from taking the witness stand and exposing them to additional trauma.”

For now, friends and family are grieving the death of Boinville, who also was a substitute teacher at a local elementary school.

At a vigil on Friday evening, Boinville’s friend Virginia Herbert was still in shock over the news.

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

“She did everything she could to be with people,” Herbert told Honolulu News Now. “She would celebrate life.”

Boinville’s husband Emery attended the vigil and announced he had already made peace with his wife’s attacker.

“It’s very hard for me to say this right now, but I forgive you,” he said in a video. “To the person who did this, I know this is an act of evil.”