Couple Allegedly Asked Cops to Shoot Them When They Were Arrested in Substitute Teacher's Death

It had been seven hours since the body of Telma Boinville was discovered inside a Hawaii home where she had been hired to clean when authorities arrested the couple suspected of killing her, according to court documents.

Stephen Brown, 23, was allegedly combative and uncooperative when he was detained, officials stated.

“He spontaneously uttered, ‘Just shoot me, I deserve this,’ ” Brown allegedly told officers, according to a document obtained by PEOPLE.

Hailey Dandurand, 20, who was also arrested at the time, allegedly made a similar plea to police.

“Can you just pull your gun out and shoot me in the head?” she asked, the document states. “My life is over after today.”

The pair was charged with second-degree murder, as well as burglary in the first degree and kidnapping. Brown’s bail was set at $1 million and Dandurand’s was set at $500,000, according to records obtained by PEOPLE.

They spent the weekend in jail and appeared before a judge on Monday morning. They are not expected to be arraigned or enter a plea until Wednesday, officials said.

It is unclear whether they have retained attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

The Scene of the Crime

On Thursday afternoon, Boinville, 51, was reportedly hired to clean a two-story house in Pupukea on Hawaii’s Oahu island. She was a substitute teacher in the area and was working part-time for extra money. Her daughter waited in the car.

A short time later, a couple who was renting the home walked inside and discovered Boinville’s body. They heard movement inside and immediately left to call 911.

Police responded to a call and discovered Boinville tied up and lying in a pool of blood, according to the court documents.

“Near the body was a bloodied hammer, knife and mallet,” officials stated.

From left: Stephen Brown and Hailey Dandurand Facebook

Boinville’s daughter, who was tied up and found in an upstairs room, told police that a man with green hair came out of the residence and took her inside. The girl later identified the couple and police began their search, issuing an all-points bulletin for Boinville’s truck, which was allegedly stolen by the couple.

That evening, law enforcement arrested the pair after the vehicle was spotted in a parking lot. A motive in the killing reportedly remains unclear.

On Wednesday, “[T]he judge looks at the evidence and decides if there’s enough evidence to continue to pursue the case,” said Brooks Baehr, spokesman for Honolulu’s Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Baehr added that the case could go in front of a grand jury before Wednesday, an option that is sometimes used to protect minors and sexual assault victims.

“There’s an 8-year-old witness,” Baehr said. “[The grand jury] prevents a person from taking the witness stand and exposing them to additional trauma.”

Boinville’s husband, Kevin Emery, said her housecleaning work last week “put her in the wrong place at the wrong time,” according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Emery told reporters at a Friday night vigil he had already made peace with his wife’s attacker.

“It’s very hard for me to say this right now, but I forgive you,” he said. “To the person who did this, I know this is an act of evil.”

“Love your friends, love your neighbors, love your families,” he said. “And kill everybody with aloha. Because life is about aloha.”