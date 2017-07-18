Suspect in Slayings of 4 Pennsylvania Men Allegedly Confessed to Killing 2 People When He Was 15: Reports

The Pennsylvania man suspected in the fatal shooting deaths of four young men who were buried on his family’s farm allegedly admitted to killing two people five years ago as a juvenile, according to multiple reports.

The New York Times cites a person with knowledge of the investigation who alleges Cosmo DiNardo, 20, told police he killed two people in Philadelphia when he was 15.

CBS Philly and 6ABC cite sources alleging DiNardo confessed to two murders in Philadelphia when he was a juvenile, adding that he confessed while confessing to the recent killings of the four men.

PEOPLE was unable to independently corroborate any of the reports with prosecutors or police.

On Friday, prosecutors filed homicide charges against DiNardo and his 20-year-old cousin, Sean Kratz, in the case of the four slain men who vanished two weeks ago but were found last week, buried on a Solebury farm.

DiNardo allegedly killed 19-year-old Jimi Taro Patrick on July 5 and buried him on his parents’ farm, according to charging documents.

Two days later, DiNardo — allegedly assisted by Kratz — killed 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, 21-year-old Thomas Meo, and 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, police allege. Three of the bodies were unearthed Wednesday in a 12-foot-deep common grave located elsewhere on the farm.

All four men had been shot, according to a probable cause affidavit, which said the suspects both gave statements to police on Thursday.

During their investigation, police arrested DiNardo on charges of car theft and, prior to that, on an unrelated felony firearms possession charge stemming from an alleged February incident in which DiNardo allegedly possessed a shotgun and ammunition.

He was prohibited from owning such a weapon, prosecutors allege, as he was “known to be suffering from a mental illness” following his involuntary commitment to a mental institution. Prosecutors contend he’s a diagnosed schizophrenic.

Details of Alleged Crimes

DiNardo allegedly told investigators that he agreed to sell Patrick four pounds of marijuana for $8,000 on July 5. He allegedly told investigators he drove to Patrick’s home, picked him up, and drove him to the DiNardo farm.

When they arrived, DiNardo said Patrick only had $800. Instead, DiNardo offered to sell him a shotgun for that amount, according to the affidavit, obtained by PEOPLE. Both men walked to a remote area of the property, where DiNardo allegedly said he fatally shot Patrick with a .22 caliber rifle, according to the affidavit.

DiNardo then allegedly used a backhoe to dig a hole about 6-feet deep, and buried Patrick inside.

DiNardo told investigators he agreed to sell a quarter-pound of marijuana to Finocchiaro for about $700 on July 7. Instead, the affidavit alleges DiNardo and Kratz drove to Finocchiaro’s home to rob him.

DiNardo allegedly said he gave Kratz a .357 handgun before driving all three to the DiNardo farm. According to the affidavit, DiNardo allegedly said Kratz shot Finocchiaro in the head as they were leaving a barn on the site. DiNardo allegedly told investigators he then took the gun and shot Finocchiaro a second time as the victim lay on the ground.

That same day, DiNardo told detectives he met Meo and Sturgis at a church parking lot in Peddlers Village. DiNardo told investigators that he had a marijuana “deal” set up with Meo, the affidavit states.

Meo and Sturgis followed DiNardo to the Solebury property in Meo’s Nissan Maxima, DiNardo told investigators. They picked up his car, and DiNardo drove Meo and Sturgis to a remote location nearby, where Kratz was waiting.

The three men exited the truck, according to the affidavit, and DiNardo allegedly shot Meo in the back with a .357 handgun, then fired several times at Sturgis as he ran.

Sturgis dropped to the ground as a bullet struck him. The affidavit alleges DiNardo confessed he then ran over Meo with the backhoe, crushing him to death, before using it to lift both bodies into a metal oil tank, where he had already placed Finocchiaro’s corpse.

The following day, Dinardo told police he and Kratz returned to the property, where DiNardo allegedly used the backhoe to dig a deep hole and bury the tank containing the three bodies, according to the affidavit.

Kratz provided investigators with a similar statement Thursday night, the affidavit says, but told police he did not shoot Finocchiaro.

DiNardo and Kratz also face abuse of corpse and robbery charges. It is unclear if either man has entered a plea to the charges against them. Kratz has yet to retain legal counsel who could comment on his behalf.

Prosecutors confirmed DiNardo will not face the death penalty after agreeing to plead guilty to four first-degree murder counts.

Prosecutors further revealed they were led to the DiNardo farm after pinging one of the missing men’s cellphones.

Neither DiNardo nor Kratz have entered formal pleas to the charges they face.