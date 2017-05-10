Conrad Hilton Charged with Stealing Car, Violating Restraining Order

Conrad Hilton, the 23-year-old heir to the Hilton family fortune, was charged Tuesday with taking a car without consent and violating a restraining order, PEOPLE confirms.

Hilton was charged with one felony count of driving or taking a vehicle. He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of disobeying a domestic relations restraining order and one misdemeanor count of contempt of court, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’ Office.

The youngest brother of Paris, Nicky and Barron Hilton has been in the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles since his arrest Saturday. Hilton allegedly tried to break into the home of voice actress E.G. Daily, TMZ reports — violating a 2015 restraining order Daily’s daughter, Hunter Daily Salomon, had against him.

A radio call about the incident came into police at 4:50 a.m., LAPD officer Aareon Jefferson tells PEOPLE.

Prior to that, police allege Hilton had gone to the home of Hunter’s father, Rick Salomon, and took his 2007 Bentley Continental without permission.

Hilton, who has been on parole since 2015, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for arraignment.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

In March 2015, Hilton pleaded guilty to making threats against flight attendants on board a British Airways flight from London to Los Angeles in 2014. According to a criminal report obtained by PEOPLE, he allegedly shouted profanities at crew and passengers, including, “I am going to f—— kill you!”

In 2008, Hilton, then 18, was arrested for a DUI after he was observed driving erratically on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. He was sentenced to three years probation and two alcohol education classes — while his license was suspended for a year.