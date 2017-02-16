Conor Kennedy Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor in Aspen Bar Fight and Gets No Jail Time

Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy and onetime boyfriend of Taylor Swift, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor stemming from a December bar fight in Aspen, Colorado, PEOPLE confirms.

The 22-year-old entered his plea through his lawyer in Aspen Municipal Court on Wednesday, a court spokeswoman tells PEOPLE. (Conor was not required to attend.)

He was charged with disorderly conduct after he got into a fight with another man on Dec. 29 outside the Bootsy Bellows nightclub, according to Aspen police. The Kennedy family told PEOPLE that Conor was defending a gay friend who was being harassed.

As part of the plea deal, Conor was given a six-month deferred sentence, the court spokeswoman says. The plea will be taken off of his record if he stays out of trouble for that time period, or he could face jail time.

He is also required to write an apology letter to the victim, pay a $500 fine and abstain from drugs and alcohol for the six months. (Conor’s attorney declined to comment to PEOPLE.)

In an interview with PEOPLE afterward, Conor’s cousin Matthew “Max” Kennedy Jr., who was on the scene, said that Conor fought with two men after they hurled homophobic slurs at a friend who is gay. Conor told police a similar story.

Responding officers said they witnessed Conor in a fight with another man and saw him throw “approximately four or five punches to the head of the other party” before separating the two. Police said Conor, who was continuing to struggle, was restrained by an officer with the help of a bystander. No injuries were reported for either party.

“It began as a two-on-one fight, I’m positive,” Max claimed, noting that the altercation lasted for up to 15 seconds. “[Conor] definitely got punched.”

Though police said they witnessed only one other person fighting with Conor at the scene, Max said the second man was likely “knocked down” at the time and may not have been “actively fighting by the time the officers were involved.”

Kennedy’s father, Robert Kennedy Jr., previously said that the victim allegedly took the first jab at his son.

“Like any father, I don’t want to see my son fighting or involved with the police,” Robert told PEOPLE after Conor’s arrest. “But on the other hand, I’m proud that he stands up to bullies.”