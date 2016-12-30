RFK Jr. Says Son Conor Kennedy’s Bar Fight Was Triggered by Homophobic Slur

Conor Kennedy, the onetime Taylor Swift boyfriend and grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, was arrested for allegedly fighting outside a Colorado nightclub early Thursday because he was defending a gay friend who had allegedly been called a homophobic slur, his father told the Aspen Times.

“Conor has always reacted against bullying,” Robert Kennedy Jr. told the newspaper. “I’m happy he stood up for his friend.”

RFK Jr. said the altercation escalated after Conor, 22, asked several men at the Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Aspen, Colorado, to apologize to his friend for allegedly using a homophobic slur.

Though one of the men did apologize, two of their group later allegedly used slurs about Conor’s friend, RFK Jr. said.

The fight broke when one of the men allegedly swung at Conor, RFK Jr. told the Times. “I’m very sorry it turned into a police incident,” he said. “[Conor’s] not liking the attention.”

A statement from Conor’s attorneys said he “rebuked” two men who allegedly used a “homophobic slur and threats to [his] close friend,” according to CBS News. But Aspen police told the Times that no one has come forward about being threatened that night for being gay.

“We are aware of some of those allegations, and we are following up on them this evening,” Assistant Police Chief Bill Linn told the Times. “At the moment, there have been no allegations of additional crimes given by witnesses or those involved in the incident.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Conor allegedly fought another man in the street outside the club about 1:40 a.m., according to an Aspen police news release. He was allegedly found “rolling around on the ground” when police officers attempted to separate them.

Witnesses reported seeing Conor allegedly punch the man in the head about four or five times before struggling against an officer who tried to restrain him, according to the news release.

Conor later apologized to one of the officers, according to a police report of the incident obtained by multiple news outlets: “[He] then said, ‘He called my friend the f-word.’ ” The report does not specify to which word Conor was referring.

He was booked on a charge of municipal disorderly conduct, officials say, and later released with a court summons. His attorneys could not immediately be reached.

His court date is set for Feb. 22. He has not entered a plea.