Conor Kennedy, Taylor Swift's Ex and Grandson of JFK, Arrested for Bar Fight: Report

Conor Kennedy, the 22-year-old ex-boyfriend of Taylor Swift, was arrested in Aspen, Colorado after a fight outside a nightclub.

The Associated Press reports the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct early Thursday morning.

Kennedy is the son of Robert Kennedy Jr., and environmental activist and Mary Kathleen Richardson, who died in 2012 after committing suicide at the age of 52. The Kennedy family member fought another man in the street and was found rolling around on the ground when police officers attempted to separate them, according to the AP.

Officers reported seeing Kennedy punch the man in the head about four or five times, before allegedly struggling against an officer who tried to restrain him.

A court appearance is set for Feb. 22.