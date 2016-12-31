Conor Kennedy’s Cousin Offers Eyewitness Account of Bar Fight and Arrest: ‘It Began as a Two-On-One Fight’

Conor Kennedy, the former boyfriend of Taylor Swift and grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct early Thursday morning after he was in a fight with another man outside a Colorado nightclub.

But according to his cousin Matthew “Max” Kennedy, Jr. — who claims he was on the scene at the time — the incident was actually a two-on-one battle with Conor defending himself from two aggressors who had earlier used homophobic slurs to offend their gay mutual friend.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Max, 23, describes the events outside the Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Aspen, Colorado, as “a lot of chaos.”

“There was a lot going on [at the scene],” he claimed — noting that he had first seen police pull the two men off of someone they were choking before the duo engaged in fisticuffs with Conor.

The unidentified men, who Max claims were between 23 and 24 years old, were strangers to both Conor and Max. But Max claims that he heard them use the word “f——” towards his gay friend.

“It was continuous and vaguely threatening,” he said. “I can’t speak out to how [my gay friend] felt at all — that’s completely up to him. But they were definitely seeking to intimidate him.”

Max claims he witnessed Conor approach the two men to address their homophobic slur and ask them to apologize before the fight began. Max said he was the only person in the immediate vicinity of the conversation — “probably 2 feet away” when the fight broke out.

“It began as a two-on-one fight, I’m positive,” he claimed. “[Conor] definitely got punched.”

The fight “wasn’t very long at all” — between 10 and 15 seconds, by Max’s estimate. Afterwards, Max — who is the son of Max Kennedy Sr., the brother of Conor’s dad Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — said both of the men apologized to Conor and told police that he was a good guy who shouldn’t get in trouble for the battle.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Aspen police said they were originally called to the scene of the Bootsy Bellows “for a report of a person who was refusing to leave the premises.” While responding to that incident at about 1:40 a.m, they witnessed the fight occurring between Conor and another man who were “rolling around on the ground.”

Officers said they witnessed Conor throw “approximately four or five punches to the head of the other party” before separating the two men. Conor, who was continuing to struggle, was restrained by an officer with the help of a bystander. No injuries were reported for either party.

Asked why police said there was only one other person fighting with Conor at the time of his arrest, Max claimed that one of the other men fighting Conor “was knocked down and might not have been actively fighting by the time the officers were involved.”

Conor was booked on a municipal disorderly conduct charge and was later released from jail after being issued a court summons. He has a court appearance set for Feb. 22. He has not entered a plea. His charges carry a possible penalty of up to a year in jail and up to $2,650 fine, according to police.

Conor’s attorneys told PEOPLE in a statement that “multiple witnesses to the incident have reported that two men assaulted Mr. Kennedy after he rebuked them for directing a homophobic slur and bullying his close friend.”

They added Conor was “cooperative, compliant and respectful” toward police, and that “Mr. Kennedy looks forward to a full airing of the incident.”

Robert Kennedy, Jr. — Conor’s father — also provided a statement to PEOPLE, “Like any father, I don’t want to see my son fighting or involved with the police,” he said. “But on the other hand, I’m proud that he stands up to bullies.”

The Aspen police tell PEOPLE that Robert and Max’s story about him defending a friend who was called a homophobic slur was consistent with what Conor had told them after the incident but that since the friend in question has yet to come forward there is no crime they can comment on.

The police also added that it was possible that the fight started as a two-on-one fight but that police only witnessed Conor fighting with one unidentified man. They have no yet interviewed the the unidentified man.