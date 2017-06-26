Connecticut Woman Commits Suicide After Trying to Strangle 8-Year-Old Daughter: Police

On Saturday morning, an 8-year-old Connecticut girl who had regained consciousness after a strangulation attempt by her mother discovered her mom’s dead body in another room in the home, Fairfield police tell PEOPLE.

Detectives believe that Ivanna Krekhtyak, 36, committed suicide believing she had killed her daughter.

Police say that after finding her mother dead, the young girl ran to a home of a neighbor, who called police, who then found Krekhtyak’s body.

“All of the evidence at the scene is consistent with that,” Fairfield Police Lt. Robert Kalamaras says. “It’s such a shame. This was a tragic call.”

The girl, Kalamaras confirms, had strangulation marks on her neck as well as redness on her face as a result of the attack, which occurred the previous evening.

Kalamaras says that the young girl is “in stable condition” at a nearby hospital, where she continues to receive treatment for her injuries.

The Connecticut Post reports that Krekhtyak’s husband, Vasyl Krekhtyak, died in 2015 at the age of 38 after committing suicide “by neck compression,” according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.