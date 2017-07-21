Connecticut Professor Accused of Letting 2nd Dog Die in Hot Car in 3 Years

A Connecticut man who allegedly left his dog to die in a hot car three years ago was arrested Thursday after being accused of leaving another dog to die in his car, PEOPLE confirms.

David Beveridge, 79, a retired chemistry professor at Wesleyan University, allegedly left his 3-year-old Labradoodle Jennie in his car while he went to work, according to a press release from the Middletown Police Department. Arrest documents allege Beveridge said he was planning on dropping his dog at doggy day care on the way into work, but forgot about it.

Beveridge claimed that two and a half hours later, when he realized he had forgotten to drop off the dog, he rushed out to his vehicle to find Jennie deceased, the documents allege.

According to the press release, it was sunny in Middletown on Tuesday and temperatures we’re in the 90’s.

When Beveridge brought the deceased dog to a local veterinarian, doctors were upset and noted this wasn’t the first dog that had died in Beveridge’s car, the press release alleges. In 2014, Beveridge allegedly brought another deceased dog, a four-year-old poodle mix, to the vet after he had left the animal in the car to die.

Beveridge’s alleged 2014 incident was not reported to law enforcement because according to state law, veterinarians aren’t required to report these deaths to police, a Middletown Police official told PEOPLE. But after Tuesday’s alleged incident, the vet notified Animals Control officers.

According to documents, Beveridge was arrested on a charge of cruelty to animals. He won’t face any charges for the 2014 incident because the statute of limitations has expired.

He was released on a promise to appear in court in July 24. It was unclear if Beveridge had retained an attorney.

PEOPLE’s calls to Beveridge’s residence were not returned.

The alleged veterinarian’s office in Middletown declined PEOPLE’s request for comment.