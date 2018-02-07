'She Stated That the Victim Was Kind to Her': Conn. Teacher Allegedly Had Sex With Student

A former Connecticut teacher and assistant track coach is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student, according to multiple reports.

Taylor Ivy Boncal, 22, was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault Thursday, according to New Britain Superior Court records. She is accused of carrying out a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student at Conard High School when she taught at the school and coached track, the Hartford Courant reports.

Boncal and the student individually spoke with police after a concerned parent notified school officials and an investigation was launched in early January, according to the WFSB. The pair allegedly told investigators their relationship began when the student asked for Boncal’s number in December.

The 18-year-old male student was in some of Boncal’s classes, which included social studies, she told police. The student was not on the school’s track team, according to the Courant.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

On Dec. 13, the pair began exchanging texts, and then later they allegedly exchanged sexually explicit photos and messages, the pair told police, the Courant reports. On Christmas, they allegedly had sex at Boncal’s residence in New Britain and began seeing one another until their last encounter on Jan. 11, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Courant.

“She stated that the victim was kind to her,” New Britain police wrote in the affidavit, according to the Courant. “Boncal stated that she loved the victim and was emotional regarding her feelings for him.”

“The victim refused to provide a written statement,” police wrote. “The victim expressed concern for Boncal with regard to the outcome of this investigation.”

• For more compelling True Crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard

Boncal has since been terminated by the district, the Courant reports.

“Whether someone is 21, 41, or 61, the moment they are a part of a school as a student teacher, mentor, or coach, they enter into a sacred trust with our students and community,” Superintendent Tom Moore told the Courant.

Last week, Boncal was arraigned in New Britain Superiors Court and released from custody, according to court records. She has not yet entered a plea and is scheduled to appear in court on March 1.

Boncal’s attorney, Paul Eschuk, could not be reached Wednesday.