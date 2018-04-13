Substitute Teacher Allegedly Ran In-Class 'Fight Club' at Connecticut School

A substitute Connecticut teacher faces multiple criminal charges after being accused of running a “fight club” inside a classroom during school hours, PEOPLE confirms.

Four months ago, detectives launched an investigation into allegations they had received concerning Ryan Fish, a 23-year-old educator hired in 2017 to teach math at Montville High School in Oakdale, Connecticut.

PEOPLE obtained a copy of the criminal complaint against Fish, who has been charged with four counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of risk of injury to a minor and breach of the peace. The case was handled by the Montville Police Department in conjunction with state police investigators.

Fish was fired last October, after the allegations of “a reported fight club” first surfaced, reads the complaint. But police only became aware of the situation in mid-December, after a state trooper was sent video footage of a fight.

Authorities determined the fight between students “occurred under the direct supervision of a substitute math teacher,” the complaint alleges.

The fights, police say, occurred inside the school in a classroom, during class, and involved at least four students: two 16-year-olds, a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old — all boys. Two of the alleged victims were not Fish’s students, and at least one told police “he was not a willing participant of this fight,” reads the complaint.

School officials learned of the fights on Oct. 10, 2017, the complaint further alleges, and that “multiple cell phone videos had surfaced of multiple kids slap fighting each other in the middle of Mr. Fish’s math class.”

Montville High School and school board members at Montville Public Schools did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Investigators tracked down two eyewitnesses, who supplied police with the video footage they had taken of the incidents. “These strikes” to the face and head “appeared to me to be full force strikes with open hands,” the complaint states, adding one clip shows Fish allegedly “saying something to the effect of, ‘Move this way, away from the door.'”

According to the complaint, police spoke with the school’s assistant principal, who said she met with Fish last October before dismissing him. She “reports that Mr. Fish responded ‘boys will be boys'” when confronted about the allegations, and said “that he grew up in the country and ‘boys do stuff like that,'” the complaint alleges.

The complaint also alleges Fish stood in front of the classroom door, blocking the glass pane from anyone who may have passed in the hallway, and that he could “be seen and heard giving directions to the students engaged in the fighting” and even moved “a trash can out of the way to allow the students to continue their fight.”

One of the alleged victims threw up following one of the fights, which authorities characterized as “an organized event.”

‘I’m Immature,’ Teacher Allegedly Said

According to the complaint, students told detectives Fish allegedly spoke to them about his drug use and “wrote his SnapChat up on the board and told [students they] could add him and that it was OK for us to be friends because he was just a sub.”

Investigators would also allegedly learn that Fish “allowed the students to draw pictures on the board on multiple occasions” and that the pictures were often obscene, and that he took pride in knowing students thought of his as a “‘kicked back’ class.”

One of the alleged victims allegedly told police he saw nothing wrong with Fish’s behavior, and even referred to him as a mentor.

Fish, speaking to detectives, allegedly denied being involved in the fights at first, saying the incidents started while he was outside of the classroom. Later, though, “Mr. Fish stated, ‘I would let them be teenagers and let them get their energy out'” and “further stated, ‘I will admit that I did at one point egg them on.'”

Fish allegedly said to police: “I’m an idiot and wanted to befriend them … I’m immature.”

On Thursday, his public defender — who could not be reached for comment — entered a not guilty verdict on his behalf.

Fish, who was released on $75,000 bail, also could not be reached Friday.