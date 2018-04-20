Conn. School Officials Allegedly Knew About a Teacher's in-Class 'Fight Club' but Didn't Report It

Three high school officials in Connecticut were arrested Thursday for allegedly failing to report a substitute math teacher accused of running a “fight club” inside his classroom.

State investigators allege Montville Superintendent Brian Levesque, Montville High School Principal Jeffrey Theodoss, and Assistant Principal Tatiana Patten turned themselves in Thursday, PEOPLE confirms.

All three were charged with failure of a mandated reporter to report abuse. Montville Public Schools has placed the trio on administrative leave, according to a statement from the school board.

On May 3, all three — Levesque, 45, of Brooklyn, New York, Patten, 59, of Niantic, Connecticut, and 64-year-old principal Jeffrey Theodoss of Shrewsberry, Massachusetts — will appear in court where they’ll be asked to enter pleas.

Attempts to reach the defendants and their lawyers were unsuccessful Friday.

The arrests came a week after charges were filed against Ryan Fish, a 23-year-old educator who was hired in 2017 to teach math at Montville High School in Oakdale, Connecticut.

PEOPLE obtained a copy of the criminal complaint against Fish, who has been charged with four counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of risk of injury to a minor and breach of the peace. The case was handled by the Montville Police Department in conjunction with state police investigators.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Fish was fired last October, after the allegations of “a reported fight club” first surfaced, reads the complaint. But police only became aware of the situation in mid-December, after a state trooper was sent video footage of a fight.

The fights, police say, occurred inside the school in a classroom, during class, and involved at least four students: two 16-year-olds, a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old — all boys. Two of the alleged victims were not Fish’s students, and at least one told police “he was not a willing participant of this fight,” reads the complaint.

Fish has entered not guilty pleas.

State police alleged a guidance counselor had made the three administrators aware of the allegations last fall, but instead of getting the authorities involved, all three allegedly took steps to conceal the matter.

PEOPLE obtained a copy of a letter that was sent home with students in the school district Thursday.

“This morning, our superintendent Brian Levesque, the high school principal Jeffrey Theodoss, and the assistant principal Tatiana Patten turned themselves in to the state police on a warrant for failure to report the situation in a timely fashion,” reads the letter, signed by Montville assistant superintendent Laurie Pallin. “These highly respected leaders in our district have been placed on leave pending the outcome of our internal investigation as well as the ongoing state police investigation.”

The statement adds: “As a district, we must and we will rebuild and restore your trust by ensuring all of our students are guaranteed a safe and engaging learning environment every day. You deserve to know that your students are attending excellent schools and receiving a world-class education in a safe environment, and we expect nothing less.”

PEOPLE has not received a response to emails to the members of the district’s board of education.