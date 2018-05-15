Married Couple Killed in Home Invasion with Son Fatally Stabbed 40-Plus Times as He Tried to Flee

A Connecticut woman has been charged with murder in the home-invasion slayings of a married couple and their 21-year-old son, who was reportedly fatally stabbed as he was trying to flee his killer, PEOPLE confirms.

Ruth Correa, 24, is also charged with home invasion, arson and robbery in connection with the deaths of Kenneth Lindquist, 56, and 61-year-old Janet Lindquist, whose bodies were found inside their burned-out Kenwood Estates home in Griswold in the early morning hours of Dec. 20.

The Lindquists’ 21-year-old son, Matthew, was found dead five months later in a wooded area near their home.

Additional suspects are being sought and “we anticipate more arrests,” Connecticut State Police Trooper First Kelly Grant tells PEOPLE.

However, a motive in the triple homicide remains unclear, as does why Matthew’s remains went unrecovered for so long. Soon after the killings, and while he was still missing, Matthew was mistakenly identified as a person of interest in the case.

Of a possible relationship between Correa and the Lindquist family, Grant says, “I do not know how or if they knew one another.”

Correa, who is being held on $2.5 million bond, appeared in New London Superior Court on Monday but did not enter a plea, according to the Hartford Courant.

Several of Correa’s relatives were present at the hearing, with some imploring her to “say the truth, baby” and telling her they loved her, the Courant reports.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for June 6. Her public defender could not be reached for comment by PEOPLE.

Janet died as a result of “homicidal violence including blunt impact injuries of the head” as well as smoke inhalation with thermal injuries, according to a spokesperson for the Connecticut medical examiner. Her husband, Kenneth, died from head injuries.

The medical examiner also determined that Matthew died from multiple stab wounds to the head, torso and extremities.

A source told the Courant that he was able to flee the home but was stabbed more than 40 times.

The investigation began in December when police responded to a house fire at the Lindquist’s Griswold address. The blaze destroyed the residence and, once it was extinguished, authorities discovered the remains of Kenneth and Janet Lindquist.

That same morning police discovered the couple’s car abandoned and set on fire at an apartment complex in nearby Glastonbury, and detectives believe the two fires are linked.

On the morning of May 5, Matthew’s remains were discovered in the woods not far from the family’s home.

On May 11, police served two warrants on addresses in Hartford. Detectives said they had seized “numerous items of evidence and conducted several interviews.”

That same day, Correa was arrested at her home in Hartford.