Colo. Woman Allegedly Murdered Her Father and Then Encased His Remains in Concrete

A Colorado woman was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder after she allegedly killed her father and covered his remains in concrete in a crawl space in their home, PEOPLE confirms.

Dayna Michele Jennings was arrested on Jan. 10 in the death late last year of her father, 69-year-old William Mussack, according to Sue Lindsay, spokeswoman for Colorado’s Adams County district attorney, Dave Young.

Jennings, 44, is being held at the Adams County Jail. She has not yet entered a plea.

It is unknown whether she has retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

William’s brother contacted police in Federal Heights, Colorado, on Dec. 28 asking for a welfare check on his brother because he hadn’t heard from him since Dec. 5 and couldn’t reach him, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

When questioned by police at her home in Federal Heights, where her father was believed to have lived, Jennings allegedly said Mussack didn’t live there and that he had lost his phone, the affidavit states.

The next day, Mussack’s brother called police again, saying he still had not heard from him, prompting police to visit Jennings again.

William Mussack Federal Heights Police Department

An officer who searched the home on Dec. 29 said he smelled something rotting and that the house smelled like sewage, according to the affidavit. He also said he saw a pile of women’s clothing on Mussack’s bed in his room, which looked like it hadn’t been occupied in weeks, the document states.

The officer returned to the home the next day and noticed construction materials that had been stacked on the driveway had been moved, but that William’s vehicles were in the driveway, according to the affidavit.

Jennings allegedly told the officer that her father’s cell phone and rent money had been taken and that he had gone to the mountains with his girlfriend.

When the officer asked to search the home, Jennings allegedly said no.

William’s girlfriend told police the last time she heard from him was on Dec. 8, when he said he would attend a Christmas party with her the next day, but failed to show up, according to the affidavit.

Williams’ son also said he hadn’t heard from his father.

On Jan. 10, when police executed a search warrant at Jenning’s home, they found human remains in concrete in a crawl space.

In an interview that day with police, Jennings allegedly confessed to murdering her father after investigators received a text message informing them of what they had found at the house, the affadavit states.

Jennings allegedly admitted “to pouring concrete in the crawlspace where the human remains were located,” according to a search warrant affidavit.

An autopsy confirmed that the remains were those of Mussack and that he was the victim of a homicide.