Police 'Not Ready to Call Anyone a Suspect' in Death of Colo. Teen Who Named Alleged Stalker on Facebook

Colorado authorities have not made an arrest in the death of a 19-year-old woman who obtained a protection order against a man she alleged was stalking her weeks before her death.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Adams County Sheriff Mike McIntosh told reporters that detectives are working around the clock to deliver justice for Natalie Bollinger, who was found dead Saturday off the side of a road north of Denver.

Weeks before she was reported missing, Bollinger posted a warning on Facebook to family and friends about a man she said was harassing her. She also obtained a protection order against the man, identified as Shawn Schwartz, an Adams County court official tells PEOPLE.

When asked by reporters of the status of Shawn Schwartz, (who was not directly identified during the press conference), McIntosh said authorities were in touch with him but added they were “not ready to call anyone a suspect.”

Bollinger was last last seen leaving her family’s home Thursday afternoon and was reported missing later that evening, according to a Broomfield Police Department news release. On Saturday, a passerby discovered a body believed to belong to the teenager in a wooded area on the side of a road on a local dairy farm. The body was later confirmed to be Bollinger.

Natalie Bollinger Courtesy of Broomfield Police Dept.

In the Facebook post uploaded by Bollinger in December, the 19-year-old claimed Schwartz had been stalking her.

“Hey y’all, I have a public announcement… there is a man Shawn Schwartz. I met this man when I was young. I ran into him about 2 years ago,” Bollinger wrote on Dec. 13. “Long story short, I became friends w him. I helped him out w rides and stuff. I moved to [Virginia]. He drove across country to see me.. slept behind my work for weeks.”

“He’s sent emails for over a year close to everyday, harassing me. Making numerous account until I block him again. Threatening my family, telling me he’ll kill himself in front of me, and sending my friends and family harassing messages as well,” she further alleged.

In a video posted on Facebook, Schwartz denied involvement in the teen’s disappearance.

In a Facebook message to the Boulder Daily Camera, Schwartz said he was “still trying to stay out of the way and let the cops do their jobs.”

PEOPLE reached out to Schwartz via Facebook but did not hear back.

Adams County Sheriff Mike McIntosh

McIntosh told reporters he could not release details about how Bollinger died, citing the ongoing investigation.

Authorities continue to search for answers about how Bollinger spent her final day, which remains “critical” to their investigation, McIntosh said.

“Those 26 hours that are missing, that’s the information that we need to start finding people who were involved or saw or heard Natalie by talking to her on the phone,” he told reporters.

In a statement read by McIntosh during the press conference, Bollinger’s family asked for privacy as they grieved their loved one.

“Our family has been deeply devastated by this loss and cannot fully express how much we miss our beautiful Natalie,” Ted Bollinger, the teen’s father, wrote in the statement. “Our hearts are absolutely broken.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the teen’s family for funeral expenses.

McIntosh could not comment further on suspects but urged anyone with helpful information regarding the case to call his office at (303) 654-1850 or (303)288-1535.