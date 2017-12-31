Four sheriff’s deputies were injured and one was killed in a shooting after responding to a report of domestic disturbance on Sunday morning in a Denver suburb.

“Five deputies were shot by a suspect who will not be identified at this time,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday in a Facebook statement, adding that “One deputy has been confirmed deceased.”

The Sheriff’s Office went on to announce that “two civilians have also been shot by the suspect,” and that the suspect had been “shot by deputies” and was believed to be deceased as well.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

In an earlier Facebook statement, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said that the shots were fired after deputies responded to a “domestic disturbance call” at “approximately 5:13 a.m.”

The shooting allegedly occurred at the Copper Canyon Apartments in Highlands Ranch, which is about 20 miles south of Denver, according to CNN.

Fox News reported that it is not immediately clear what sparked the shooting.

Following their initial statement about the shooting, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a “code red” and urged citizens in the area to “shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.”

The sheriff’s office later announced that “there is no longer a threat to the area,” before adding that “this is still a very active crime scene [and] deputies will be in there for an extended area” in a statement shared on Facebook.

In the statement, the Sheriff’s Office also announced that an emergency shelter had been set up “at the East Ridge Rec Center, located at 9568 University Blvd. in Highlands Ranch, for those affected by the incident and in need of assistance.”

A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. pic.twitter.com/RgutCEqgJA — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

The New York Times reported that three of those injured had been taken to Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree with no-critical injuries, according to hospital spokeswoman Linda Watson. The outlet also reported that the spokeswoman declined to comment on whether those injured were civilians or deputies from the sheriff’s office.

The NYT also reported that the other four people who had been injured were taken to Littleton Adventist Hospital in Littleton, according to Alyssa Parker, a hospital spokeswoman. The spokeswoman declined to comment on the severity of their injuries.

On Sunday, the Denver office of the F.B.I. issued a statement on social media in which they announced that their office was”monitoring the events” and had offered their full support to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

.@FBIDenver has been monitoring the events that occurred this morning and have offered our full support to @dcsheriff. Our thoughts and prayers are with our law enforcement partners and all those impacted by today’s senseless act of violence. — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) December 31, 2017

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our law enforcement partners and all those impacted by today’s senseless act of violence,” they added.

The Sheriff’s department later conducted a motorcade for their fallen deputy.