Colorado Man Was Allegedly Beaten, Stripped and Locked in a Shipping Container by Uncle

A Colorado man is accused of beating his nephew and keeping him locked in a shipping container for hours, PEOPLE confirms.

Wynn Sichting, 58, was charged last week with seven felony accounts including kidnapping and attempted murder. He has not entered a plea and was released from jail on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on October 17.

His lawyer could not be reached for comment.

Sichting was taken into custody after his 21-year-old nephew claimed Sichting repeatedly beat him and locked him in a shipping container after he stopped by his uncle’s house in Jefferson County, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

The alleged victim told investigators he had moved out of Sichting’s home after four months on September 5 and had returned to pick up some tools around 3 p.m. on September 11 when, he claimed, Sichting accused him of stealing $3,000.

“[The nephew] was standing in front of the storage container when Wynn walked toward him,” the affidavit alleges. “Wynn pushed [the nephew] backward toward the storage container and pushed him inside. [The nephew] fell to the floor of the container.”

The nephew told investigators that Wynn allegedly began punching him in the face while he was on the floor.

“[The nephew] felt Wynn striking him with his fists, elbows, knees, and feet to include both the heel and toe of his tan colored work boots,” the affidavit alleges.

Wynn then allegedly hit him with a “hard wooden blunt object that may have been the leg of a chair or a type of baton,” the affidavit states. “The wooden baton struck [the nephew] on the back side of his forearms as he held them up to protect his head.”

The alleged victim said that Sichting allegedly smashed a mirror on him, causing the glass to cut him.

He told investigators that another man, who has not been charged in connection with the case, stripped him of his shoes and jeans and that Sichting forcibly removed his t-shirt.

The alleged victim — who said he told Sichting that he didn’t steal the money and wanted to go home — told investigators that he was allegedly forced to sign over the title of a 1996 green Toyota he had purchased from Sichting several weeks earlier.

“Wynn told him that the only place he was going was ‘in the ground'” the affidavit states. “Wynn also said many times, ‘I’m going to bury you.’ [The nephew] took this to mean Wynn was going to kill him.”

Investigators said that after about 15 minutes, Sichting allegedly stopped beating his nephew and locked him in the storage container.

The nephew alleged to investigators he fell asleep and was awakened with a kick to his face. He said Sichting allegedly continued to beat him and then “held up a kitchen knife with a green blade and bright green handle.”

“Wynn told [the nephew], ‘this is what happens to people like you,” the affidavit alleges. “Wynn touched the sharp edge of the blade to [the nephew’s] left cheek and again told him that he was going to bury him.”

The alleged victim said he was able to escape after Sichting left the container partially open. “Wynn tried to run after [the nephew] but was not fast enough,” the affidavit reads. “[The nephew] said it was dark out by then so he ran into the woods and eventually made his way to the neighbor’s house where they called the police for him.”

The nephew was later transported to Saint Anthony Central Hospital and treated for his injuries.