Colorado Dad Arrested in Death of 13-Year-Old Son Who Went Missing in 2012

Five years after his 13-year-old son disappeared, a Colorado man has been arrested in connection with his death, PEOPLE confirms.

Mark Redwine, father of Dylan Redwine, the teen who went missing after visiting his father for Thanksgiving in 2012 and whose remains were found years later, has been charged with second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death, according to an indictment obtained by PEOPLE.

Dylan was last seen alive being picked up by his father at Durango-La Plata County Airport for a court ordered visit on November 18.

Dylan and his father did not get along well, the indictment alleges. According to the indictment, security cameras showed little personal interaction between the father and son at the airport. Upon arrival, the teen immediately made plans to see a friend the next morning at 6:30 a.m. When Dylan didn’t show up, his friend texted him “Where are you?” but received no response, the indictment states.

Later that day, Dylan’s mother, Elaine Hall, reported him missing.

At the time of the alleged murder, Hall and Redwine were in the midst of a bitter custody battle, the indictment states. Leading up to his death, Dylan openly talked about how upset he was with the situation and that he didn’t want to see his father. He even claimed to have had seen “compromising pictures” of Redwine that he wasn’t supposed to see, the indictment alleges.

During their investigation, authorities discovered blood stains in Redwine’s home that belonged to Dylan and the scent of a cadaver in Redwine’s pickup truck, the affidavit alleges.

In 2013, some of Dylan’s remains were found off an ATV trail 8 miles up Middle Mountain Road, a location the suspect was allegedly familiar with.

Still, Redwine denied involvement in his son’s death, even appearing on Dr. Phil with Hall to defend himself.

“I was on a mission to take Dylan’s story nationally,” Redwine told PEOPLE in 2013. “I always held out hope that I would see my son again.”

Two years later, in 2015, hikers further up the mountain discovered Dylan’s skull. Officials determined the skull had injuries consistent with blunt force trauma from a knife in two places.

Following the discovery of Dylan’s remains, his half-brother Brandon Redwine allegedly had a conversation with his father in which his father mentioned blunt force trauma several times and said that investigators “would have to find the rest of the body, including the skull, before they could determine if this was the cause of death,” the indictment alleges.

Shortly after Dylan’s disappearance, investigators spoke to Redwine’s ex-wife. who said Redwine had mentioned that if he ever had to get rid of a body he would leave it in the mountains, and that during divorce proceedings, he told her that he would “kill the kids before he let [Hall] have them,” the indictment alleges.

Redwine was arrested in Bellingham, Washington, and remains behind bars awaiting extradition, a La Plata County Sheriff’s Office press release states. He is being held on $1 million cash-only bond. He has not yet entered a plea and it was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Investigators have not said what led them to arrest Redwine when they did.