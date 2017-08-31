Colorado Mom Accused with Husband of Killing 6-Week-Old Allegedly Said She Never Bonded with Baby

A Colorado couple faces murder charges in the February death of their six-week old son, PEOPLE confirms.

Married couple John Ostrander, 21, and 23-year-old Donica Mirabal were arrested Monday on first-degree murder and child abuse charges in the death of their son Zayden.

The couple has not been charged yet. They will remain in jail without bail until their first court appearance on September 14.

A medical examiner determined that the baby allegedly died as a result of “prolonged, intentional neglect/lack of care on the part of the caretakers,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

The arrests came after a six-month investigation, which began on February 28 when police and emergency responders were called to the couple’s Colorado Springs apartment and discovered Zayden dead in a bedroom.

At the scene, the boy appeared to be so underweight that a Colorado Springs Fire Department paramedic said the baby looked like “he was out of an Auschwitz movie,” referencing a World War II concentration camp, and that he was “skin and bones” and had “no muscle tone,” the affidavit reads.

Mirabal allegedly told police that Zayden seemed to get “sicker and sicker” when she brought him home from the hospital after giving birth. She allegedly said she hadn’t formed a bond with her son after he was born, the affidavit states.

• PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: 35 Real Cases That Inspired the Show Law & Order is on sale now.

Mirabal allegedly admitted she smoked marijuana consistently during her pregnancy and had only seen a doctor three times for check ups.

Zayden was allegedly born premature at 36 weeks and six days. He tested positive for THC and was kept in the hospital for four additional days because of complications with weight loss, according to the affidavit.

Mirabal said Zayden felt “cold and clammy to the touch,” two days before his death, the affidavit states.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The day before he died, she allegedly told detectives he had stopped eating and had a hard time staying awake. He would open his mouth as if to cry but no sound would come out.

“She stated that [he] felt cold and she could not get a ride to the hospital,” the affidavit alleges. “When asked, she reported that she didn’t take him in for medical treatment because the couple doesn’t have a vehicle and because Mr. Ostrander told her to wait another day.”

On February 28, the day of his death, Mirabal said Zayden didn’t eat or cry and she spent the bulk of the day sleeping. She said she noticed him “ice cold” around 5:30 p.m., according to the affidavit.

Ostrander allegedly told detectives he was the “bread winner” in the family and it was Mirabal’s job to raise the children, the affidavit alleges.

It was not immediately clear if the couple had retained an attorney.