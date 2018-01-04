Colo. Mom Arrested After Dead Baby Found in Backyard With Umbilical Cord Still Attached

A 23-year-old woman is behind bars in Colorado where authorities have accused her of killing her newborn child, PEOPLE confirms.

A statement from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office alleges a lifeless infant was found Tuesday evening in the backyard of her residence.

“Dispatch received reports of what a citizen believed to be a lifeless infant left in her back yard” in Highlands Ranch, the statement alleges.

According to police, the umbilical cord was still attached to the baby.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Detectives were summoned to the scene, and, “through investigative leads,” they identified Camille Wasinger-Konrad as “a suspect” in the baby’s murder.

The statement does not indicate what led investigators to Wasinger-Konrad.

Deputies arrested Wasinger-Konrad on suspicion of murdering her newborn baby.

She remains in custody at the Douglas County Detention Center on a no-bond hold.

The cause and manner of death has yet to be determined, but an autopsy is being performed by the Douglas County Coroner’s Office.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

“This is an open and active investigation,” the statement reads, noting all of the evidence authorities have amassed against Wasinger-Konrad has been turned over to prosecutors. “We’ve asked that the charge of murder in the first degree be filed against Wasinger-Konrad.”

Wasinger-Konrad has not entered a plea. It was unclear Thursday if she has retained legal counsel who could comment on her behalf.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s statement ends with a reminder that the Colorado Safe Haven Law allows a parent to hand over an infant, up to 72 hours old, to an employee at any fire station or hospital with no questions asked.

As long as the baby is unharmed, the parent will not be prosecuted for abandonment.