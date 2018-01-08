A college football reporter has been reported missing after she texted her roommate that a suspicious man had been following her, according to authorities.

Courtney Roland, 29, was last seen at 4 p.m. local time on Saturday afternoon after covering a Texas A&M football camp in Houston, Texas. Later that evening, she apparently went out in her Jeep Cherokee. At 12:30 A.M. early Sunday morning, she texted a roommate saying that she had been followed by a suspicious man in a blue truck, the Houston Police Department told PEOPLE.

According to her texts, the man followed her all the way home, but allegedly drove off when she got out.

HOUSTON AREA RT HELP: @CourtneyRivals has been missing since 4pm after leaving a football tryout in an Uber. If you know anything, see her, etc. Please call Houston PD missing persons at 832-394-1840. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/X4O5auYYAY — L. Lee (@LyndsayALee) January 8, 2018

Roland’s roommate told local outlet Click 2 Houston that she and Roland were supposed to meet up on Sunday, but that she never heard from Roland again.

Police found Roland’s Jeep late Sunday. Her phone, purse, iPad, computer and credit cards were also found.

Twitter

Roland’s mother told Click 2 Houston that she received a text from Roland’s phone saying, “Hello the owner of this phone Courtney. I am buying an iPad.”

Houston Police confirmed to PEOPLE that they are continuing to investigate the case, and will release more information as it emerges.

We are investigating this missing person's case. We encourage anyone with information on Ms. Courtney Roland's whereabouts to call our Missing Person's Unit at 832-394-1840 #hounews CC7 https://t.co/bN6Y6kYMKS — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

Roland was last seen wearing an orange Remington hat and a camouflage fleece sweater. She drives a 2015 white Jeep Cherokee with the license plate number HZC7778.

Anyone with information on Roland’s whereabouts is urged to call Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons hotline at 832-394-1840.