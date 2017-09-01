Georgia Police Officer Seen on Camera Saying, ‘Remember, We Only Shoot Black People’

An Atlanta-area police department is facing national controversy after video was released earlier this week showing one of its officers telling a woman in a traffic stop last year, “We only shoot black people.”

At a Thursday news conference, the Cobb County, Georgia, police chief announced that the officer involved, Lt. Greg Abbott, would be terminated.

“There’s been a question about context in reference to the statements that were made,” Chief Mike Register told reporters. “In my opinion, I feel that no matter what context you try to take those comments in, the statements were inexcusable and inappropriate and they’re not indicative of the values that I’m trying to instill within the Cobb County Police Department and that I believe the county holds.”

Lt. Abbott’s comments were made during a traffic stop on July 10, 2016, after pulling over a male motorist suspected of driving under the influence, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Dash-cam footage of the stop shows Abbott addressing the female passenger in the car, who tells him she is nervous to reach for her phone because, “I’ve just seen way too many videos of cops … ”

“But you’re not black. Remember, we only shoot black people,” Abbott responds. “Yeah. We only kill black people, right? All the videos you’ve seen, have you seen the black people get killed?”

Through his attorney, Abbott has reportedly described his actions as an attempt at deescalation.

Footage of the stop was published by local media on Wednesday, and Chief Register said that the police department learned of it on Aug. 25.

The AJC reports that Abbott — a supervisor in the department with more than 25 years of experience — announced his decision to retire nearly simultaneous with the public announcement of his impending termination.

It was not immediately clear how that move would complicate the termination process, if at all.

In a statement, according to the AJC, Abbott’s attorney defended his actions as an attempt “to de-escalate a situation involving an uncooperative passenger.”

“In context, [Abbott’s] comments were clearly aimed at attempting to gain compliance by using the passenger’s own statements and reasoning to avoid making an arrest,” the statement continued.

“The report that I’ve read in reference to the internal review communicates that Lt. Abbott was attempting to use that type of dialogue from a sarcastic standpoint and also as a tool to certainly address the situation as he perceived it at that time,” Chief Register said on Thursday.

The full video of the traffic stop does not appear to have been released publicly. The footage was first obtained by local TV station WSB via an open-records request.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Register acknowledged that Abbott’s comments last July came amidst a series of deadly and highly-scrutinized interactions between law enforcement and the public, including the police shootings of Philando Castile in Minnesota and Alton Sterling in Louisiana and a sniper attack in Dallas that killed five officers.

“I’ve known Lt. Abbott for a number of years and I’ve always perceived him to be an honorable man,” Register said. “He made a mistake. I don’t know what’s in his heart but I certainly know what came out of his mouth, and it’s inexcusable and we have to take appropriate action.”

The chief was joined by community leaders at Thursday’s news conference, including the head of the Cobb NAACP, Deane Bonner, and the president of the Cobb Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Ben Williams.

Both Bonner and Williams said they supported the response by county leadership, including the chief.

Bonner noted that the NAACP would be scrutinizing whether Abbott’s comments pointed toward more “systematic” bias in the department, while Williams urged the news media to focus on what was actually new about this situation.

“Police misconduct is not news,” he said. “The real story here in my opinion is the behavior of this police chief in Cobb County, Georgia. That’s the real story. … Those of us who have been working as advocates in this community are well aware of police misconduct. Many of you in this room have covered in from a number of angles.

“But to be here today and stand with Chief Register as he pulls the shades up and exposes the sunrise here in Cobb County as that pertains to the conduct of the Cobb County Police Department, that’s the news.”

Neither Abbott nor his attorney could immediately be reached for comment on Friday.