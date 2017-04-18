Coachella-Goers Bust Man Accused of Stealing 100 Cellphones — Thanks to ‘Find My iPhone’ App

A group of festival-goers at Coachella used a tracking app to find the man accused of swiping more than 100 cellphones at the famous music festival last weekend, police say.

Reinaldo De Jesus Henao, 36, was found with a backpack full of phones — after theft victims tracked him down using the “Find My iPhone” app, according to a statement from Indio police.

“Several victims followed Henao through the venue who was quickly detained by security until law enforcement officers could arrive,” police alleged in the statement.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Henao was arrested on Friday and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Center on suspicion of grand theft and receiving stolen property, jail records show. He was released on Saturday after posting $10,000 bail.

It was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney or entered a plea.

“That type of crime lends itself to what concerts are all about, a lot of people close proximity, a lot of bumping,” said Indio Police Sergeant Dan Marshall with Indio Police said, according to KMIR.

Laura Hint Little, whose phone was allegedly stolen, told KMIR, “If somebody wants to steal a phone, they’re going to figure out a way to do it and I guess I was just at the wrong spot at the wrong time.”

Police said many of the phones have been returned to victims over the weekend and the rest were taken to the festival’s lost and found area.