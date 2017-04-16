Cleveland Police Launch Manhunt for Suspect Who Allegedly Broadcast Murder on Facebook Live

Police in Cleveland, Ohio, are searching for a man they say broadcast a murder on Facebook Live.

Police named Steve Stephens — described as a 6-foot-1, 244-lb. man with a bald head and full beard — as the suspect in a murder that he allegedly broadcast on social media. According to police, Stephens also claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which they have not yet verified.

Cleveland police say Stephens was last seen wearing dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt and driving in a white or cream-colored SUV. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is advised to call 9-1-1 and to not approach.

Cleveland State University, which is near where the alleged murder took place, advised students to seek shelter or stay away from campus while police searched for the suspect.

This is a developing story.